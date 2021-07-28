1 hour ago

Former Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) boss, William Amuna, has lost his son in a drowning incident in the United States. Andrew Amuna, 27, a young engineer, drowned at the Granite Point Snake River near Pullman County, Washington State, where he had joined a colleague on a fishing expedition on Saturday afternoon.

According to Pullman Radio reports, Andy drowned while swimming in the Snake River. The station reported that Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene, West of Pullman, around 4:30 pm.The 911 caller reported that the male went missing after being in the water near the shoreline.

Authorities searched the water in boats and jet skis before calling in the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Divers located the male deceased in 9 feet of water about 10 feet from shore. A week ago, Andy moved to Washington State from North Carolina after being transferred by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, the company he was working with.

The body was transported to the King County Medical Examiner’s office Monday, July 26, for autopsy, July 27. Andrew Amuna graduated with a Master of Electrical Engineering in December 2020, from the University of North Carolina and was the 2020 Graduate School Commencement Speaker.

He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The deceased was an Associate Engineer, Engineering Rotation Program with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL).

Source: peacefmonline.com