5 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku has voiced concerns regarding midfielder Salifu Ibrahim's commitment to the club, highlighting a perceived decline in the player's passion and performance while donning the Rainbow colours.

Ibrahim, who played a pivotal role in the club's previous successes in the Ghana Premier League, has experienced a dip in form during the current campaign, managing two goals and nine assists in 28 appearances.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, Mireku expressed apprehension about players prioritizing financial gains and luxurious lifestyles over their professional duties.

"Players join Hearts of Oak and lose focus because they want to make money and live an unnecessary lifestyle. Salifu Ibrahim is a typical example.

Was this his performance when he first joined the club? He no longer plays with passion or zeal," remarked Mireku.

He underscored that Ibrahim's diminishing dedication serves as a reflection of a broader issue within the club, where players deviate from their initial motivations.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak continues to face challenges in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, currently occupying the 12th position after 28 games and maintaining a slim four-point lead over the relegation zone.