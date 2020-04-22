19 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak trainer Kim Grant has disclosed that he is weighing his next option as he ponders a return to the dug out post coronavirus.

Grant says there are a lot f clubs chasing him but he is yet to decide his next career path that is why but hopes to make a decision after the coronavirus break is off.

Kim Grant was sacked by Accra Hearts of Oak in January just as the Ghana Premier League season began for poor results and is currently in England.

"I've had a lot of offers before leaving Ghana but will decide where to go after the Covid-19," he told Sikka Sports.

According to Grant his good has made the club appealing to a lot of players despite his dismissal.

"The fantastic job I did at Hearts of Oak made the club attractive and that why every player wants to play for the club," he added.

The Ghana Premier League ha been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic that is wrecking havoc with Ghana recording over 1000 cases thus far.

It still remains unclear when the Ghana Premier League season will resumes despite a three week partial lock down being lifted but public gatherings have still been banned.