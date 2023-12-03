1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman, has levied serious accusations against the club's Board of Directors, alleging interference in player selection during his tenure.

The Dutch coach, who recently parted ways with the club due to a string of poor results, claimed that he was instructed not to use seven players at the beginning of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, Koopman disclosed that he was initially told not to utilize three players but that number was later expanded to seven, including Annan, Korsah, Esso, Albert Eonde, Salifu, Seidu, and Attah.

“There are seven players they told me not to use in the competition. It was a day before our opening game".

“They named three players, but they later changed it to seven players (Annan, Korsah, Esso, Albert Eonde, Salifu, Seidu, and Attah). They told me not to use them because they don’t believe them and they cannot help me in the competition," he added.

According to the coach, the directive was given a day before the opening game, with the Board expressing a lack of trust in the mentioned players and doubting their ability to contribute positively to the team's performance in the competition.

Koopman, who managed to secure only two wins and six goals in 10 Ghana Premier League matches, expressed his dissatisfaction with the interference in the coaching decisions.

The revelations come at a challenging time for Hearts of Oak, who are currently without a head coach and recently faced an early exit from the MTN FA Cup at the hands of division one side Nania FC.

As the team prepares for the upcoming match against Aduana FC in matchday 13, these allegations add an extra layer of turmoil to Hearts of Oak's already challenging season.

The club's leadership will likely face scrutiny as they navigate through the aftermath of these startling accusations.