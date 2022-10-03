52 minutes ago

Former Hearts head coach Samuel Boadu has been spotted for the first time in public at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex - Abrankese since his sacking from the capital-based club last Tuesday.

He was seated watching Nations FC beat Swedru All Blacks 3-1 in the opening game of the Division One League.

The club's hierarchy and the former coach on Tuesday 27th September 2022 mutually terminated their contract after a string of poor results.

Boadu took charge of the club halfway through the 2019/2020 season after departing Medeama where he was a coach and guided the team to their first major trophy in more than nine years as they won the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

During his 15-month stay with the phobians he won five trophies with Hearts of Oak.

The is the Ghana premier league title in 2020/2021 season, two FA Cup titles 2021 and 2022 and the Super Cup in 2021 and the President’s cup in 2022 .

He endured a difficult start to the season as Hearts of Oak are without a win in three matches losing one and drawing two.