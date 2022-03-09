3 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak Commercial Affairs Manager Charles Kwarteng has filed a suit against the club at the Accra High Court for the club's breach of contract, failure to pay his entitlements and other gratuities among others.

He was employed by the Ghana Premier League champions in 2019 as General Manager, Commercial and Merchandizing but his role was changed to Chief Commercial Officer on his assumption of duty.

Charles Kwarteng resigned from his role at the club last season after what was a successful season on the pitch and after which he has decided to battle the club at the GFA.

Among the reliefs the former Hears of Oak employee is seeking includes payment of his salary arrears from 2019, payment of his entitlements following his departure from the club.

He is also seeking for the payment of his SSNIT contributions and the payment of his tier 2 pension contribution which has not been paid for two years.

The former Hearts Chief Commercial Officer is also asking that he is compensated for the trauma and psychological stress the club put him through with the arbitrary advertisement of his position whiles he was still at post.

The matter was lodged at the GFA's Player Status Committee but they failed to rule claiming it did not have a certified employment contract of Mr. Kwarteng from the club.

This decision compelled the football administrator to drag the club to the law court to seek redress.