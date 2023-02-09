1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the free transfer of former Hearts of Oak center-back Mohammed Alhassan on a free transfer.

The defensive stalwart departed sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in December 2022 after his contract was abrogated and has quickly switched to the other side of the divide signing a one and half-year contract with Kotoko with the option for another year.

Alhassan has been unattached after leaving Hearts of Oak but has now joined Asante Kotoko.

He has distinguished himself in the Ghana league, and played an important role in ensuring the qualification of the Black Galaxies into the just-ended CHAN.

Alhassan has won everything domestically with Hearts of Oak after joining from WAFA on a free transfer in 2018.

He helped them win the Ghana Premier League and two MTN FA Cup titles before he was forced out of the club with one year left on his contract.

Mohammed Alhassan was an integral member of the Black Galaxies squad that defeated Benin and Nigeria in the CHAN qualifiers as the team qualified for the tournament in Algeria but was left out of the final squad for the tournament which ended last week.