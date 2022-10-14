10 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak defender William Dankyi has sealed a transfer move to newly-promoted Egyptian side Al Helal.

The left-back has signed a three-year deal with his new club that will keep him at the North African side until at least 2025.

Dankyi was cut loose by Accra Hearts of Oak at the start of the 2021/2022 season as he was deemed surplus to requirements.

The 23-year-old joined his new club on a free transfer as the Egyptian club seek to secure safety in the Egyptian top flight.

Dankyi joined the MTN FA Cup champions in 2018 from then Premier League side Liberty Professionals after an impressive campaign.

He won the league and MTN FA Cup double last season and added the President's Cup and another FA Cup title to his trophy haul at Hearts.