2 hours ago

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakour, has expressed deep concern over the current state of the club as they face the threat of relegation in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

With one game left to play, the Phobian club must secure a victory to avoid relegation and maintain their Premier League status, a situation that has left Zakour troubled.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the veteran football administrator lamented, "The current state of Hearts of Oak is worrying.

This is not the Hearts of Oak we know. This is a club with a rich history and was once ranked as the 8th best club in the world. We need to change how things are being run. It is distressing to see the club in its current state."

Zakour expressed his dissatisfaction with the club's performance and administration, emphasizing the emotional toll it has taken on him.

"I am not happy with the current state of Hearts, and it gives me sleepless nights," he added.

Hearts of Oak's final chance to secure their Premier League status will be tested when they face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT.