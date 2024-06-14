2 hours ago

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakour, has openly criticized the current board of directors of the club, led by Togbe Afede XIV as the Executive Board chairman, citing their inadequate understanding of football and management shortcomings.

Under Togbe Afede XIV's leadership, Hearts of Oak has achieved limited success over the past decade, winning just one Premier League title, two FA Cups, and a Super Cup, a record that Zakour finds underwhelming compared to his own achievements, which include winning the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and numerous Ghana Premier League titles.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Zakour expressed his discontent with the current state of affairs at Hearts of Oak, particularly criticizing the board's football management acumen.

"Togbe Afede XIV is doing his best, but the current board of directors of Hearts of Oak don't understand football," he remarked.

Zakour singled out Ivy Mills as the only board member whose contributions he acknowledged, but he expressed uncertainty about the effectiveness of the rest of the board.

"It is about time Togbe Afede XIV listens to advice and restores the pride of the club," Zakour urged.

Reflecting on the changes made since Togbe Afede XIV assumed leadership, Zakour noted, "When he took over the club, he dismissed all the previous board of directors, but it seems he needs to listen to the right people."

Hearts of Oak, currently positioned 15th on the Premier League table with 42 points, face a crucial final match against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kickoff.