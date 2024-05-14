2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Edward Nii Odoom, is basking in the glory of a significant achievement as his club, Port City, secures promotion to the Ghana Division One League.

Based in Kukurantumi, Port City earned their promotion by dominating the Eastern Regional Division Two Middle League, boasting an unbeaten record in all five matches and accumulating a perfect 15 points.

Throughout their campaign, Port City showcased their prowess by scoring an impressive 18 goals while conceding just one, underscoring their dominance and resilience on the field.

The team's remarkable performance not only secured their historic promotion but also served as a testament to their unwavering determination and skill under the guidance of experienced coach Nii Odoom.

Now poised to join Zone Three of the 2024/25 Division One League, Port City is set to embark on a new chapter in their footballing journey, armed with the momentum generated by their outstanding accomplishment.

With Nii Odoom at the helm, the club looks ahead with optimism and determination, ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in their pursuit of continued success at the higher level of competition.