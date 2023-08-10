1 hour ago

Reliable sources have unveiled that former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, is on the cusp of finalizing a two-year contract with Aduana Stars, as disclosed by Ghanasoccernet.

The impending move follows Aduana Stars' decision to part ways with their former coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, subsequent to his inability to secure the Ghana Premier League title in the previous season.

Insiders privy to the club's affairs have disclosed that Aduana Stars are actively engaged in securing the services of Samuel Boadu to occupy the vacant coaching role.

Boadu, who recently took on a stop-gap coaching position with Division Two club Kumasi Cornerstone, is poised to relinquish his current role in favor of the prospective opportunity with Aduana Stars.

Having gained substantial recognition during his tenure with Hearts of Oak, Boadu etched his name in the annals of success.

In 2021, he accomplished the remarkable feat of ending the club's Ghana Premier League title drought, leading them to a triumphant league victory for the first time since 2009.

His achievements extended to securing an impressive triumph in the FA Cup.

Boadu's departure from Hearts of Oak came after securing four major trophies and securing victory in the President's Cup on two occasions.

The potential move to Aduana Stars signifies a pivotal juncture in Boadu's coaching journey, with the envisaged two-year contract poised to furnish him with an ideal platform to further showcase his coaching acumen and profound impact.

Should the agreement come to fruition, it could herald a fresh chapter for both Samuel Boadu and Aduana Stars, as they unite their aspirations for mutual success in the forthcoming seasons.