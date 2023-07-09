2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye has shared his thoughts on his former club narrowly avoiding relegation in the recent campaign.

While expressing disappointment in the team's performance, he also believes that relegation could have served as a wake-up call for the club's leadership.

Last season, Hearts of Oak finished 12th in the Ghana Premier League, narrowly escaping relegation on the final day of the season.

The team had a mixed performance with 12 wins, 10 draws, and 12 defeats throughout the league campaign. Additionally, they faced disappointment as they were eliminated from both the CAF Confederation Cup and the FA Cup.

In an interview with Happy FM, Quaye expressed his mixed feelings, stating, "I would have been happy if Hearts had been relegated to Division One last season. That would have been a lesson for our leaders to learn."

Quaye also shared his belief that it would have been ideal for the Phobians to appoint Annor Walker as their new coach for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

However, Walker instead joined their city rivals, Great Olympics, after his time with Samartex came to an end.

While Quaye's comments highlight his concerns about the club's performance and leadership, it remains to be seen how Hearts of Oak will regroup and make improvements for the future seasons.