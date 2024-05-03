35 minutes ago

A former defender of Hearts of Oak has issued a stark warning to the current players of the team, cautioning them against perpetuating "reckless behavior" in the event of the club's potential relegation from the Ghana top-flight league.

Speaking on Akoma FM, the former Ghana international emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting, "A curse will befall these players if they persist in their careless conduct and allow Hearts of Oak to suffer relegation, a fate the club has never experienced beyond the tenth position during our tenure."

Expressing his astonishment at the current squad's performance, he lamented the erosion of the team's illustrious history under their watch.

"These boys have tarnished every achievement the team once celebrated, and they must rectify this. Otherwise, we, the Ga's and Ashanti's, will cast our disdain upon them if they consign us to demotion."

He stressed the importance of the players taking their responsibilities seriously, underscoring the direct correlation between their performance and the team's current predicament.

Furthermore, he urged the playing body to learn from the cautionary tale of Brazilian club Santos, which suffered relegation for the first time in its 111-year history, emphasizing the need for a drastic overhaul of their habits and mindset to avoid a similar fate.

Despite its esteemed status as one of Africa's football powerhouses, Hearts of Oak finds itself embroiled in a precarious situation this season, languishing in 12th place on the league standings, a position that belies its storied legacy.