1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga has returned to the Ghana Premier League, signing two-and-half-year deal contract with Tarkwa-based side Medeama Sporting Club.

He is coming back three years after leaving the shores of Ghana to join the KF Tirana is an Albanian League.

He becomes on of the players to be signed by in the ongoing second local transfer window and will be with the Mauve and Yellow side until 2023.

Medeama confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old center-back in a statement on their website

“Medeama is delighted to announce the signing of experienced defender Vincent Atinga on a two-and-half-year deal.”

The 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations winner has an extensive playing experience having featured for Ebusua Dwarfs, Kuwaiti sides, Al Qadsia and Al-Shabab, and Albanian club, SK Tirana.

Atinga was also reported to have been on the radar of Aduana Stars and King Faisal before signing for the two-time MTN FA Cup winners.