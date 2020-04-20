2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian international, Mohamed Polo has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint a Technical Director who is proactive in other to ensure the speedy growth of the sport in the country.

In one of his usual posts on his Facebook wall, Polo said, though Ghana abounds in many talents, there was the need to add value to these talents to make them competitive on the international scene.

According to the former Hearts of Oak trainer, Ghana needs a Technical Director who can put in place a development agenda from the district to the regional and the national level.

“Ghana football needs Technical Director who can search for coaches through out the regions and put a developmental agenda in place.

“This agenda should be rolled through the coaches with a more practical approach to the development of the game, with regular monitoring,” he added.

Polo also called on the FA to ensure the Technical Director visit clubs to monitor their training programmes interact with their coaches to acquaint himself with the methodologies used at training.

“He must also be seen to be a special advisor to the President of the GFA,” he concluded.