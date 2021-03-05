1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko captain and defender Amos Frimpong has joined Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders on a one year deal.

The defender joins the Bono East club as a free agent after leaving Guinea side AS Khaloum Star after the expiration of his contract.

Frimpong joined the Guinean side from Kotoko on a two year deal in 2019 but left after his deal elapsed.

The versatile defender joined Asante Kotoko from BA United and rose through the ranks at the club to captain the side spending over a decade at the club.

Eleven Wonders who started the season very well but have been performing poorly will hope the 30 year old defender can help stop the slide down the league table.