Former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has penned an emotional farewell letter to the supporter and everyone at the club after leaving the club after 11 months.

He says that his decision to leave was in the best interest of the club and says Kotoko is and will remain a family.

The former head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum has officially resigned from the club effective immediately.

In July, the then Kotoko head coach revealed verbally in a meeting with the technical committee of the board that he was stepping down as the coach but for weeks now the issue had been dragging on but finality has now been drawn as he has resigned with an official announcement expected from the club in the coming days.

Per our sources at the club, he will be paid his two months' salary arrears while his bonus for winning the league will also be paid by the club.

A barrage of issues led to the coach's departure as he felt disrespected by the management and was also not impressed with the club's recruitment after flogging players in the squad that won the league title.

