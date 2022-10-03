4 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey Ogum has reportedly been appointed as an opposition scout for the Black Stars ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

He has been out of work after leaving his role as Asante Kotoko head coach after guiding the club to their 25th Ghana Premier League title.

The former University of Cape Coast lecturer will be assigned as an opposition scout to monitor one of the teams who are in Ghana's World Cup group.

Ghana qualified for their fourth FIFA World Cup in March after beating Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two-legged playoff.

Last week the team played two friendly matches losing 3-0 to Brazil and winning 1-0 against Nicaraguay.

The West Africans have been paired in Group H alongside Korea, Portugal and Uruguay.

Otto Addo's side will play one final friendly match against Switzerland before facing Portugal in their opening game on November 24.