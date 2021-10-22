2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Frimpong has joined Tarkwa based Medeama SC on a free transfer.

"Medeama SC is delighted to announce the signing of defender Samuel Frimpong, keeping him at the club until October 2023. " the club announced via the official website.

Frimpong, 24, signed the contract on Friday after completing formalities.

The right-back joins the Mauve and Yellow on a free transfer after ending his stint at Asante Kotoko.

He becomes the final signing for the club before the start of the new season.

Frimpong featured for Kotoko last season and had brief loan spell at Karela United.

Samuel Frimpong said: Medeama is one of the biggest clubs in Ghana and the chance to join them is something I couldn’t turn down.

“I am very happy to join the group and look forward to meeting my teammates to get started. Having spoken to the coach, I am convinced this is the right place for me to continue with my career.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this fantastic club’s history.”

Ignatius Kwame Osei Fosu said: I am absolutely thrilled that we have managed to secure the services of Samuel Frimpong.

“He is an exciting player and will add his immense skill set and leadership qualities to the group.

“He is a player with top-level attributes that I know will help this team a lot.

“We are happy to have him with us and we can’t wait to get started.”