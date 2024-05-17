4 hours ago

Sam Ampeh, former goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko, has revealed the profound impact of bribery allegations leveled against him four decades ago, stating that they tragically contributed to his mother's death.

During the 1981 season, Kotoko faced Guinean side AS Kaloum Star in the African Cup of Champions Clubs, now known as the CAF Champions League. Despite winning the first leg 1-0 in Kumasi, the team was eliminated after a 1-3 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Following the match, Ampeh faced accusations of throwing the game and taking bribes to sabotage his teammates. However, he vehemently denies these claims, asserting that he performed at his best in both legs.

Ampeh revealed that the false accusations not only affected him but also took a toll on his mother, leading to her untimely death. Fans would gather at her workplace to ridicule her, exacerbating the stress of the situation.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Ampeh stated, "The bribery claims by Asante Kotoko's management against me took a toll on my mother. She insisted on my innocence but succumbed to the stress of the ordeal."

Despite the challenges he faced, Ampeh enjoyed a successful career, representing the Black Stars during his playing days.

His talent was recognized when he was named in the reserves of James Kwasi Appiah's all-time Ghana XI in the book "Leaders Don't Have to Yell."