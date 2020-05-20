3 hours ago

Former players and employees of Asante Kotoko who were involved in the Kotoko team bus accident three years ago have made a startling revelation of not having received any funds from the numerous donations the club received after the accident.

This, according to our sources, was revealed to the special Manhyia fact-finding committee investigating the financial management of the club in recent years when they met former club deputy coach Godwin Ablordey, team Driver, Nana Berchie together with ex players, Isaac Amoako, Osei Agyemang and others who suffered various degrees of injuries from the accident three years ago under the Kwame Kyei led management.

The Asante Kotoko team bus was involved a fatal accident that led to the death of a team official with several players and officials picking various degree of injuries in July 2017 at the Nkawkaw end of the Accra-Kumasi highway after a league match in the Ghana Premier League.

The team received several donations in cash and kind from individuals and institutions in the aftermath of the accident to support the team and affected persons in their recovery, but according to these former employees they did not benefit from these donations although they were all victims in the accident.

The Manhyia fact-finding committee will conclude its investigations and present its findings and recommendations to the Owner and Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II who will then take a decision on the future of the current Kwame Kyei led management.

Credit: starfmonline