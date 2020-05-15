1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Jackson Owusu is in trouble as he has been detained in a hotel he has been lodging in Kenya for owing bills amounting to $6000.

The Gor Mahia midfielder signed for the club in the January transfer window teaming up with his former coach at Kotoko Steve Polack.

Gor Mahia has been financially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and has therefore been unable to settle the hotel bills of the Ghanaian midfielder prompting the hotel's management to hold him hostage until all the bills are settled.

This was confirmed to Nairobi News by Gor Mahia Organising Secretary Judith Anyango ‘Nyangi” they have accrued over $6000 due to earlier and current pending bills.

Owusu narrated to Nairobi News how he is dead broke and how his pleas to the club management to pay the pending bills have not been responded to as quickly as he expected.

The Ghanaian import joined Gor Mahia during the January transfer window has been able to nail a starting berth under coach Steven Polack in many K’Ogalo matches including the last Mashemeji Derby against arch rivals AFC Leopards in February.

The Briton and the player also worked together when the former coached Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko way back in 2018 season. Polack is revered by the Ghanaian giants fans for leading them to the group stages of CAF Confederation cup.

“The Chairman (Ambrose Rachier) has always been promising to come on a number of occasions to assist me but he has not been here. I am not allowed to leave with anything out of the hotel until their is a commitment from the club that the money will be paid. As at now I don’t know when this will happen,” said Owusu.

He revealed that the issue has really troubled his poor parents in Ghana who are really worried about the plight of their son in a foreign land.

“My parents are poor and fully depend on me and they live in Kumasi many kilometres a way from Accra. But I have been forced to reach out to them and sometimes they have been forced to travel to town and send me something little. You also know that here at the club we have also not been paid and I can’t assist them

“I survive many a times by only eating one meal in a day and it has to be given out after the attendant has received the go a head from the manager. Some fans brought me food on Wednesday and I am really grateful for their kind gesture,” he added.

While reacting to the issue, Gor Mahia Deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala asked Owusu to be patient, saying the issue will be handled by the club.

“He should be patient. He will just be assisted,” Ngala said.

However, a source at the club revealed that it was not clear how Owusu was still staying in the hotel yet fellow foreign players David Mapigano and Juma Balinya are living in the rental houses.

“Usually when a foreign players join Gor they familiarise themselves with the environment for even a month then after salary payments they move out and rent a house on their own,” said the source who wished not to be named.

As the circus continues, the clubs’s Organising Secretary Judith Anyango has called on the fans to help raise $4000 to help Owusu rent a house if the efforts to assist him leave the hotel will bear fruits.

“I urge all our fans to come out and assist Owusu as we battle to see if he will be allowed leave the hotel. The money will assist in paying three month upfront rent and by that time we shall have found a way out,” she said.