Veteran former Asante Kotoko striker Alex Asamoah aka Makwekwe has joined Division One League side New Edubiase United ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

The 36 year old striker has penned a one year deal with the Premier League hopefuls as they plan a route back to the elite division.

He will team up with popular actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin who recently signed for the Division One League side.

Asamoah is no stranger to the Ghanaian game as he has played for close to a half dozen clubs and was last on the books of Techiman Eleven Wonders where he helped them escape relegation last season.

He joined Eleven Wonders during the second round of the 2021 season featuring in eight matches and scoring just a goal.

The veteran will team up with the likes of Malik Akowuah, Basit Adams and Larby Koomson in their bid to secure Premier League qualifications for New Edubiase.

Asamoah has in the past played for Berekum Arsenal, AshantiGold SC, Asante Kotoko, ES Setif, Aduana Stars,Rail Club du Kadiogo of Burkina Faso,Béninois outfit UPI-ONM FC among others.