Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Eric Kwabena Bekoe has ventured into the murky waters of coaching after landing his first job with lower tier side Nsawkawman FC.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king will lead his new side in the Division two league ahead of the start of their season.

Bekoe has been involved in football punditry work since hanging his boots and little is known of his coaching badges but will test himself in the dug out with the lower tier side.

He is expected to rely mostly on his vast experienced in football to help the lower tier side climb the football ladder.

Eric Bekoe was the goalking in the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League season with seventeen goals in twenty-three matches.

The 34 year old played for Asante Kotoko, Sekondi Hasaacas,Liberty Professionals, Hearts of Lions, Berekum Chelsea and Petrojet in Egypt.

