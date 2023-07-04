3 hours ago

FK Radnički Niš, a top-flight club in Serbia, has completed the signing of talented Ghanaian attacker Francis Andy Kumi.

The Serbian club officially unveiled the new signing on Tuesday, July 4, after the player successfully signed his contract.

With high expectations surrounding his arrival, Francis Andy Kumi is set to play a crucial role for FK Radnički Niš in the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

“I hope to satisfy the coach and the fans with my games" he said during his unveiling.

The talented attacker has committed to a three-year contract with the Serbian club, leaving behind his previous team Kotoku Royals, where he enjoyed a stellar spell during the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

He scored 10 goals last season in the Ghana Premier League for Kotoku Royals but it was not enough to save them from relegation.

Despite Kotoku Royals suffering relegation at the end of the season, Francis Andy Kumi stood out as a top star, finishing the league campaign as one of the best forwards in the competition.

Prior to his move to Serbia, he had also previously played for giants Asante Kotoko, Bechem United adding valuable experience to his new journey with FK Radnički Niš.