1 hour ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professional have completed the transfer of former Kotoko striker William Opoku Mensah.

The former Karela United striker joins on a free transfer after parting ways with Asante Kotoko after his contract expired.

William Opoku Mensah played for Asante Kotoko in the first round of the season but the club chose not to renew his contract following his poor form.

Liberty Professionals have struggled a lot this season in the Ghana Premier League as they stare relegation in the face.

The Scientific soccer lads have bolstered their squad ahead of the start of the second round as they prepare to starve off relegation.

The club on Wednesday confirmed the signing of former Asante Kotoko striker William Opoku Mensah

“Forward William Opoku Mensah is a Scientific Soccer Lad. Welcome to Dansoman!,” a post on the Twitter page of Liberty reads.

He played his best football at Karela United before moving to the USA for a short unsuccessful stint after which he joined Kotoko in another unproductive spell.