48 minutes ago

Lower tier American side Phoenix Rising FC have acquired the services of young Ghanaian striker Richmond Antwi.

He joins the club on a long term contract after reaching an agreement with the club after marathon talks pending league and federation approval.

The USL side confirmed the signing of the Ghanaian striker who last played for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities last season on Friday.

“Phoenix Rising FC has signed forward Richmond Antwi to a multi-year contract, pending USL and federation approval, the club announced today,” part of a statement from Phoenix Rising FC said on Friday.

“Richmond is a very talented striker,” said Rising FC Head Coach Rick Schantz.

“He will bring extraordinary speed and power to our team. He’ll be a handful for any defender. He is young but has experience playing at the highest levels in Sudan and Ghana. I’m very excited to work with him and help him take the next step in his development at Phoenix Rising.”

Antwi finished the 2018/19 Sudanese league season as top goalscorer after scoring 19 goals for Al Khartoum Watani.

He then moved to Al Merrikh in the middle of the 2019/20 season and scored seven goals in 13 matches to help them clinch the Sudan Premier League title.

Antwi parted ways with Al-Merrikh at the end of the 2019/2020 by mutual consent.

The player last season featured for Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League. In a campaign where he helped the team to escape relegation, he netted four goals and assisted three goals as well.