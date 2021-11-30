5 hours ago

Former Medeama coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu is heading to ambitious Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities as part of the back room staff.

He will be part of the club's technical team as he will take charge of the side when their substantive coach Maxwell Konadu who also doubles as the assistant coach of the Black Stars departs for the AFCON tournament in January.

Osei-Fosu who was employed by Medeama in Spetember this year was sacked after just three matches following a dreadful run where he failed to win a single game before he was shown the exit.

The 35 year old gaffer has been a regular fixture at the Legon Cities training grounds with an announcement about his move imminent.

Maxwell Konadu is one of the assistant coaches for Black Stars trainer Milovan Rajevac and the tournament will start on the 9th January and end on 6th February,2022 with the team set to begin preparations next month for the AFCON in Cameroon.

Legon Cities will miss their coach for several weeks and have made contingency plans with the appointment of Osei-Fosu to shore up the technical team.

Already Legon Cities after all the investment in new players are struggling as they have won just a single match against RTU and drawing against Hearts of Oak and WAFA but have lost all other matches having only five points after five matches.

They are languishing at the 12th position and hopefully the addition of Ignatius Osei Fosu can rejuvenate the ailing team.