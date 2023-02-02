2 hours ago

Former leader of award-winning defunct hiplife group; Dunsin, Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh now known as Sparqlyn has been enstooled as a Sub-Chief by the Chiefs and elders of Krobo Odumase.

The enstoolment was done by Nene Sipim Osomtse Narh II, who is the Sipim of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, with a lot of family members, close friends, associates in the industry, and the town folks.

He will now also be known as Nene Kanneh Larweh I, with the chieftaincy title Noryam Mantse, that is, the Chief of Development for Konor-Odjam Weku in the Manya Krobo traditional area.

Dunsin, then made up of Ernest Obeng aka Omega, Ernest Wiafe-Koranteng aka Sweet Lips and Ahmed Kenneh Larweh aka Kele Yaayi have records including “fefeefe”, “Oyadieyie” and “Falaa” which was formed in 2003, started recording professionally in 2005 and got their first smash hit ‘Oyeadieyie’.

They remain one of the most successful musical groups ever to be produced not just in Ghana but in Africa.

After their separation some years ago, Sparqlyn has been working as a solo artist and has released a lot of good songs such as ‘Your Body’, and “Tumpa” that are doing very well on various streaming platforms.

Even though he has been made a sub-chief, the chiefs and elders of the community have disclosed that the “Your Body” crooner is still at liberty to work as a musician and try as much as possible to project the Krobo language with his songs, just as he did in his single titled “Tumpa.”

After expressing his gratitude to the chiefs, elders and the people of Manya Krobo in his acceptance speech, he declared his preparedness to serve his people and work tirelessly to bring a facelift to the community.

Apart from being a Chief and a Musician, he is also a philanthropist and a real estate developer.

Watch ‘Oyeadieyie’ music video below

Sourcecitifmonline