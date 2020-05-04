18 minutes ago

Ex Asante Kotoko midfield maestro, Hamza Mohammed attributed the club's recent failure to attain higher heights to ‘managerial lapses’.

According to the former Ghana international, handlers of the Porcupine Warriors in recent years have always placed their personal interest above that of the club, hence their inability to meet expectations of the club's teaming supporters.

The Ghanaian giants were a dominant force on the continent from the 1960’s to the late 90’s, winning the Africa Cup of Champions twice in 1970 and 1983 while also losing the final 5 times along this stretch.

This led the IFFHS to crown Kotoko the Africa Club of the Century. The club has however failed to produce the sort of performances they churn out in their old glory days in recent years with just a CAF Confederation Cup final and a Cup Winners Cup final to boast of in the last 20 years.

Speaking on matter of the club to Kessben FM, former midfielder Hamza Mohammed minced no words in explaining why Kotoko have consistently failed to glitter on the continent.

“Kotoko is a big club, but it looks like day in day out, the problems keep mounting. It is very disturbing” The former Black Satellite captain said.

“Managerial lapses is causing this, if they can put aside their personal interest and work in the interest of the club, by now Kotoko would have been better” he concluded.

Hamza Mohammed narrated an experience he had with a Kotoko supporter who he failed to name prior to the club’s 2002 CAF Cup Winners Cup final with WAC of Morocco.

The 39 year old revealed that he was bluntly told by the fan that they would lose, which eventually happened.

He recounted that, the individual opposed the then administration headed by Herbert Mensah, and later became a management member under the next leadership.

He revealed that unless management members serve the collective good of the club, the struggles will persist.