Former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour popularly has known as ‘Obour’ has lost his father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour to the global pandemic COVID-19.

The deceased Nana Boansi Kuffour was reported to have been taken to the Accra Ridge hospital on Thursday after showing symptoms of the virus, which his family concealed it.

This delayed the attention he should have been given. He was, however, admitted to the resuscitation centre but he died before the results of a COVID-19 test which he tested positive for was ready.

Media reports said the family failed to disclose the travel history of the deceased for which he came to contact with many other health seekers and the some nurses, a claim the musician denies.

" On Thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the ambulance service and informed of his condition," he said.

"We told them the patient has tested for COVID-19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel. "

According to Obuor, it was the ambulance service that took the dad to the hospital at 11pm on Thursday March 26th.

It is said to the deceased came into contact with some health workers who may not have known of his infection earlier.

The body of the deceased, which is still at a temporary morgue at the emergency centre, is reportedly the fifth person to die from the Coronavirus in Ghana.

Hospital authorities are also preparing to disinfect the emergency centre.

As it stands now all the health workers who attended to the deceased are being kept in Isolation, whiles the emergency ward remain closed.

The country has now recorded one hundred and thirty seven cases with five deaths and two recovery.