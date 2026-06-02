Former NAGRAT President Draws Criticism Over Offensive Social Media Exchange With Female Political Activist

Former President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Eric Carbonu, has come under public scrutiny following a heated social media exchange with popular NPP activist Adwoa Animah on Facebook.

The confrontation began after Mr. Carbonu claimed during a public discussion that he had been approached on several occasions with substantial sums of money to quietly permit LGBTQ-related content to be incorporated into educational documents during his tenure as NAGRAT President.

According to Mr. Carbonu, he firmly rejected such alleged attempts.

The claim generated significant debate online, with several social media users, including Adwoa Animah, questioning the credibility of the claim and demanding further evidence to support the assertions.

However, the series of questions, especially the one from Animah, did not go down well with the Carbonu.

And what started as a disagreement over a matter of public interest, soon escalated into personal exchanges.

Observers noted that Mr. Carbonu abandoned the substantive discussion and resorted to personal attacks directed at the female activist.

Among the remarks attributed to the former NAGRAT President were comments concerning Animah’s personal life and marital status.

However, individuals familiar with the activist have pointed out that the claims made about her personal circumstances were inaccurate.

While both parties exchanged harsh, unprintable words during the disagreement, many social media users have expressed concern over the conduct of a former leader of a respected professional association, arguing that public figures should uphold higher standards of discourse, particularly when engaging with women in public spaces.

Supporters of Adwoa Animah have praised her for challenging Mr. Carbonu’s claims and insisting on accountability regarding statements made on issues of national importance.

They contend that questioning public assertions should not expose individuals—especially women—to personal attacks and derogatory commentary.

The incident has reignited conversations about civility in Ghana’s political and social media discourse, with many calling on public figures to engage critics through facts and reasoned arguments rather than personal insults.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr. Carbonu had. reportedly blocked Adwoa Animah from further engagement on his Facebook page, effectively bringing the public exchange to an end.

The incident continues to generate discussion among social media users, many of whom have questioned whether the conduct displayed is befitting of a former leader of one of Ghana’s most prominent teacher unions.