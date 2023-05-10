Former NDC communicator slapped with GH¢3,600 for assaulting Dagbon FM journalist

By Prince Antwi May 10, 2023

The District Court in Tamale presided over by his Worship Amadu Issifu, has slapped a GH¢3,600 fine on former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Northern regional communications officer, Hardi Pagzaa and one Mumuni Osman for assaulting a Radio Presenter of Dagbon Radio in Tamale.

The two who on Monday 8 May, were arrested and kept in police custody for two days appeared before the court on Wednesday.

The accused persons who were charged on four counts pleaded guilty to all charges.

The charges include; Conspiracy to Commit Crime to wit Assault, Assault, Unlawful entry, and Threat of Death.

The 4th Count of Threat of Death was however later withdrawn by the Prosecution.

The defence counsel told the court that the accused persons have shown remorse and prayed for a non-custodial sentence.

Before his ruling, the Judge cautioned the defendants not to repeat such unlawful acts. He further urged hosts of political shows and their guests to be circumspect in their pronouncements and actions.

The magistrate noted that such acts have the tendency of igniting conflicts, citing the Rwanda genocide and its devastating impact on citizens as an example.

The court then sentenced the accused person to a fine of 300 penalty units, amounting to 3,600 or in default, serve 18 months in prison.

On May 3, a radio presenter with a Tamale-based Dagbon FM, Sadiq Gariba was assaulted verbally and physically by a former NDC Northern Regional Communications Officer, Hardi Pagzaa during a live radio program.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mr. Pagzaa and Osman were seen storming the studio of Dagbon FM. The two men held up the presenter who was at the point hosting a show and threatened to slap him if he makes a comment.

The incident happened on World Press Freedom Day.

The host then stood up and in the process went out of the studio with the attackers.

Source: citifmonline

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Close-up of a woman with short twists and a wide-eyed, surprised expression facing the camera.
African News
Legal questions emerge over Camilla’s conviction as lawyer challenges police interpretation of Public Order Law
Circular seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security featuring an eagle with shield, olive branch, and arrows, text around the edge reads 'U.S. Department of Homeland Security'.
African News
Donald Trump tightens US visa rules for students, journalists and exchange visitors
Stacks of black boxes in a warehouse, each labeled with '25' and a yellow graphic motif on the dark packaging.
African News
NACOC intercepts GH¢100m tramadol shipment at Accra Int’l Airport, 3 arrested
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0