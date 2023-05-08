1 hour ago

Former Northern Regional NDC Deputy Communications Officer, Iddrisu Hardi Pagzaa has been arrested by the Tamale District police.

His arrest comes after he allegedly attacked a radio presenter with Dagbon FM during a live program in Tamale last week.

Citi News understands the suspect turned himself in to the police on Monday morning.

His lawyer, Saulisu Biawurbe indicated that they will apply for a police inquiry bail as investigations continue.

Hardi Pagzaa went to Dagbon FM with some thugs and assaulted the journalist, Sadiq Gariba during a live programme.

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare reached out to the attacked journalist and assured him of arresting the suspects and serving justice for the assault on him.

Source: citifmonline