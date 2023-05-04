2 hours ago

A radio presenter with Tamale-based Dagbon FM, Sadiq Gariba, has allegedly been assaulted verbally and physically by a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Northern Regional Communications Officer, Hardi Pagzaa during a live radio program.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr. Pagazaa and one other man were seen storming the studio of Dagbon Radio.

The two men held up the presenter who was at the point hosting a show and threatened to slap him if he makes a comment.

The host then stood up and in the process went out of the studio with the attackers.

The incident happened on Wednesday on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

The victim, Sadiq Gariba, narrating to Citi News what transpired said he criticised the NDC communicator for talking about the Abudu and Andani conflict on a campaign platform.

Gariba added that Mr Pagazaa didn’t take his criticisms kindly and decided to attack him in the studio.

Source: citifmonline