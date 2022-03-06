1 hour ago

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Joseph Dosu has backed under fire Nigeria goalie Maduka Okoye ahead of their clash with Ghana later this month.

The Sparta Rotterdam net minder was accused of being at fault for Tunisia's goal at the African Cup of Nations that saw Nigeria exit the competition at the round of 16.

There has been a lot of clamour in Nigeria that the youngster should be spared the pressure of playing against Ghana.

Jospeh Dosu who was the star goalkeeper for Nigeria in the Atlanta Olympic games where Nigeria clinched gold made just three appearances for the Super Green Eagles but has backed under fire Maduka Okoye to come good.

“Okoye has been fantastic anything he is called upon in goal. Akpeyi and a lot of them have done so well but we believe that once a goalkeeper makes a mistake we castigate and say change him, change him. Goalkeepers do make a mistake and once there is a mistake I think they should continue and forge ahead.

“He [Okoye] has gone back to his club and he has been keeping week in and week out. That means he is getting ready for the game against Ghana,” the retired coach said.