3 hours ago

The Accra High Court has granted bail to former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, along with six other individuals facing multiple corruption-related charges.

The accused appeared before Criminal Division 3 of the High Court on Tuesday, July 23, 2025.

The six other individuals charged alongside Dr. Abdul-Hamid are Jacob Kwamina Amuah, Wendy Newman, Albert Ankrah, Isaac Mensah, Bright Bernako-Mensah, and Kwaku Aboagye Acquah.

Each of the seven accused was granted bail in the sum of GH₵2 million, with two sureties required. One of the sureties must be a public servant earning a net monthly income of at least GH₵5,000 and must also present valid documentation proving ownership of landed property.

According to Adom News’ court correspondent, Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa, the bail conditions also require all accused persons to report to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) every two weeks.

The charges relate to an alleged large-scale extortion and money laundering operation estimated at over GH₵280 million. Together, the accused face 25 counts, including extortion by a public officer, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering itself.

The case is being closely monitored as one of the latest high-profile prosecutions spearheaded by the OSP in its ongoing anti-corruption efforts. Further court proceedings are expected in the coming weeks.