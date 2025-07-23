33 minutes ago

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has met his bail conditions following his arraignment in a high-profile GH¢280 million corruption and money laundering case being prosecuted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Dr. Abdul-Hamid fulfilled the bail requirements by 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2025, after he was granted bail in the sum of GH¢2 million.

As part of the conditions, he was required to produce two sureties, each earning a net monthly income of no less than GH¢5,000, with the financial capacities duly verified.

He is also mandated to report to the OSP every two weeks as investigations and legal proceedings continue.

The former NPA boss is the first accused in a sweeping corruption scandal involving 10 individuals and corporate entities, alleged to have orchestrated a scheme to extort monies from oil sector businesses and launder the proceeds between 2022 and 2024.

Two of his co-accused—Jacob Kwamena Amuah, Coordinator of the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund, and Wendy Newman, also an NPA employee—were granted bail under identical terms and have also satisfied their bail conditions.

All three have pleaded not guilty to charges including:



Conspiracy to commit extortion



Extortion by a public officer



Use of public office for profit



Money laundering

Four additional accused persons—Albert Ankrah, Isaac Mensah, Bright Bediako-Mensah, and Kwaku Aboagye Acquah—were also granted GH¢2 million bail each, but with stricter conditions, including the provision of three sureties, at least one of whom must secure the bail with landed property.

They are similarly required to report to the OSP biweekly.

According to the OSP, the accused allegedly exploited their positions to extract payments from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) under threats and abuse of authority. The illicit funds were reportedly laundered and used to acquire luxury vehicles, properties, and fuel stations.

The case has generated significant public interest due to its scale and the involvement of senior public officials, with anti-corruption campaigners calling for swift and transparent prosecution.

The trial is expected to continue in the coming weeks, as the OSP intensifies its probe into financial crimes within the petroleum regulatory space.