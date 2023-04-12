1 hour ago

Former Northern Regional Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Amama Shaibu has been reported dead.

Deputy NPP National Women’s Organiser, Hajia Safia Mohammed revealed this in a post on Facebook.

She said Hajia Amama Shaibu passed on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

“It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the loss of my former boss, Hajia Amama Shaibu.

“Hajia’s passing has left a void in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege to know her, work with her, and interact with her. She was a selfless leader, a role model, and a true inspiration to many people, especially women in politics.

“I had the privilege of working alongside her as the Deputy Northern Regional Women’s Organiser of the NPP, and I can say without doubt that she was one of the most remarkable individuals I have met.”

She described Hajia Amama Shaibu as a force to be reckoned with – a woman of unwavering faith and immeasurable courage.

“As my boss, she was an incredible mentor who inspired me to be the best version of myself,” she added.

Hajia Amama Shaibu was said had dedicated her life to advancing the status of women, especially in politics.

“Her passing is a huge loss not just to the NPP but to the women’s movement in the northern region, Ghana, and the world at large. She will always be remembered as a trailblazer, a visionary leader, and a true inspiration to women everywhere.

“On behalf of my Boss, the National Women’s Organiser, Maa Kate Gyamfuah and the entire women’s wing of the party, I extend our solemn and sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

“And may the Almighty Allah grant the soul of Hajia Amama Shaibu and the soul of all departed ones Jannatul Firdaus and continue to comfort her family and loved ones,” she indicated.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements is yet to be announced.