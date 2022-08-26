1 hour ago

Former Romanian left back Razvan Rat has divulged the healing methods of former Black Stars witch doctor Marijana Kovacevic.

The defender who played for Romanian side Steaua Bucuresti says that he first visited the white witch doctor some 15 years ago.

She is famed for her horse placenta cell treatment but former Romanian defender has shed more light on how her strange treatment methods work like magic.

"I went to her for the first time 15 years ago. Of course it made me feel good. Only once it took longer than expected, because it was not the muscle, but the collateral ligament. But her specialty is muscle. Anything that meant muscle was good.

It's simple, there's no secret. All the secret is in that gel, which is a proprietary invention and which has certain ingredients or properties. And at the same time, it has some kind of device that has an electric current that helps that gel go deep.

And it hurts a lot! I can't remember being in more continuous pain. It takes an hour and a half, but it depends on how long you can stand it. We had morning and evening sessions. I also went to a session one summer and lost about a kilo, a kilo and a half.

You sweat because of the pain. But it is true, the result has been seen. There are players who came back very quickly after the injury", said Răzvan Raț, according to digisport.ro.

She has been used extensively by the Black Stars during the reign of former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi where the likes of Asamoah Gyan and others were treated by her.