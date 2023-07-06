10 minutes ago

Vincent Odotei Sowah, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, has disclosed that many individuals who previously left the club, including former administrators and coaches, are now expressing a desire to return.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, Sowah revealed, "All the people who have left Hearts of Oak, from people in administration to coaches, are all begging to come back. Everybody wants to come back. I am telling you this with authority."

However, Sowah has firmly refuted allegations suggesting that he is responsible for the club's difficulties. He challenges critics to provide evidence to support their claims.

"If anyone claims that we are destroying the club, let them present evidence. The club's majority shareholder himself has stated that he would not foolishly invest his money and put us in charge," Odotei asserted.

Following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, Hearts of Oak is focused on implementing measures to ensure a successful season in 2023/24.

The club is striving to address its challenges and move forward with renewed determination.