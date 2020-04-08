1 hour ago

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, H. E. John Dramani Mahama has donated 50 sets of PPE and 50 pairs of Gum Boots to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to support Health Workers at the Facility in our national efforts to defeat COVID-19.

The presentation was done on behalf of the Flagbearer by a delegation led by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Augustus Andrews, Dr. Joseph Akpalo, Professor Ohene Adjei, both Former CEOs of KATH, Mr. Kwame Zu, the Ashanti Regional Secretary and other Regional Executives of the NDC. The delegation thanked the Health Workers for their bravery, sacrifices and dedication to the Nation.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, received the items on behalf of the Hospital and expressed his appreciation to the Flagbearer for his kind gesture.

Wednesday's gesture follows a similar one done at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Mr Mahama's contribution to the fight against the pandemic that has killed six out of the recorded three hundred thirteen cases.