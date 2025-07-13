10 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed deep disappointment over what he describes as neglect and marginalization by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the political party he once led to a landmark two-term presidency.

In a candid conversation with Abetifi MP and presidential hopeful Bryan Acheampong, the 85-year-old statesman voiced concern about the current leadership’s failure to engage him in the party’s affairs, despite his legacy and enduring relevance.

“If this party still has elders… I am one,” Kufuor asserted, lamenting that he is no longer kept abreast of developments within the party he helped build.

“Have I deteriorated to the point where, after being fed, I’d claim I haven’t eaten? No—I haven’t reached that stage yet. My mind and memory are intact,” he emphasized, dismissing any notion that age had diminished his awareness or judgment.

Reflecting on the NPP’s roots in the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) and its political evolution, Kufuor recalled the party’s hard-fought victory in 2000 as a milestone in Ghana’s democratic history.

“I’ve been quiet, but make no mistake, I’ve been watching. Closely,” he said. “The least the party can do… is keep me informed. Let me hear what’s happening.”

The former president conveyed a sense of emotional hurt over the apparent disregard, noting that he feels sidelined and ignored. “And now… I’m being sidelined? Ignored? I don’t understand it. I really don’t,” he said with visible dismay.

Kufuor, who served as President of Ghana from 2001 to 2009, is widely celebrated for his role in consolidating democratic governance and implementing key economic reforms.