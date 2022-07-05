1 hour ago

Members of the Ghana Toll Workers Union will today embark on a protest to demand their reassignment and payment of six-month salary arrears from the government.

The over 600 workers were disengaged following a directive by government to halt the collection of tolls on roads and bridges across the country.

Despite an assurance to reassign them and pay their salary arrears, the toll workers say they are yet to receive salaries since January this year.

In an interview with Citi News, the first Vice President of the union, Richard Amati, said they are hopeful the protest would yield the necessary result.

“The government owes us by their promise, so the government should do the right thing and settle this matter once and for all,” he added.

The toll workers were relieved of their jobs following a directive by the Government in November 2021 to suspend the collection of tolls on roads and bridges in the country.

On the back of this, the government promised to pay affected workers until they are reassigned.

However, the workers say they are yet to be trained and reassigned to other jobs.

Source: citifmonline