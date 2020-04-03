1 hour ago

Ghana and Famalicao midfielder Lawrence Ofori says that he models his game on the former Spain and Barcelona duo of Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez.

The former WAFA midfielder joined the Portuguese elite side last summer and has been in and out of the Famalicao first team.

Lawrence Ofori answered some questions from Famalicão's supporters in a Live video chat , carried out through social networks, having highlighted "intensity, intelligence, shooting and passing ability" as the strengths of his game.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian midfielder revealed that Andrés Iniesta and Xavi are his idols he models his game on.

The central midfielder signed a five year deal with the club last summer which will see him stay until the summer of 2024.

Ofori move to Famalicao from Leixões Sport Club, where he played 17 times before playing last season on loan at Fereinse.

He has made just three appearances in the Portuguese league this season failing to score a goal or provide an assist.