Ghanaian youngster Forson Amankwah, playing for RB Salzburg, has expressed his excitement about making his UEFA Champions League debut, describing it as a dream come true.

The 20-year-old joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2021 and had successful loan spells before returning to his parent club.

In an interview with Flashscore, the versatile attacker shared his childhood dream of playing in the Champions League and how thrilled he was to have the opportunity.

“I think the Champions League is every player's dream to play because it's the topmost competition in the world. I grew up wanting to play in the Champions League and I was thrilled the night I made my debut against Real Sociedad. Being part of the squad in the competition was a good experience but unfortunately, we were knocked out.”

“We were so disappointed because we put so much energy to at least make it to the Europa League play-offs, but it couldn’t happen for us. But it was also a good experience for us to learn about the Champions League so next time we could make things better.”

Amankwah made his debut in the competition against Real Sociedad, marking a significant moment in his career.

While reflecting on the disappointment of being knocked out in the first round, he emphasized the valuable experience gained and the lessons learned from competing at the highest level.

Amankwah, who has netted four goals in various competitions this season, remains hopeful and aims to continue contributing to his team's success.

The RB Salzburg player is also part of Ghana's provisional 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, eagerly anticipating the final squad announcement.