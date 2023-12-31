3 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Forson Amankwah has opened up about his admiration for Portugal and Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The 20-year-old, who has been making a name for himself at Red Bull Salzburg, revealed in an exclusive interview with Flashscore that he idolizes Silva for his playing style and attributes.

Amankwah, who made his UEFA Champions League debut and has been putting in impressive performances for Salzburg, expressed his admiration for the Portuguese midfielder.

He highlighted Silva's ability to retain possession despite his stature and shared that he aspires to reach Silva's level in football.

“The player I watch the most is Bernardo Silva because I like him so much. Anytime I watch him play, it looks like they’re going to take the ball away from him because he’s small but they never get the ball.

He never loses the ball, so it makes him special. My target is to reach his level,” Amankwah stated in the interview.

The versatile attacker has been a key contributor to Salzburg's success this season, netting four goals in various competitions.

As he continues to impress on the field, Amankwah is also part of Ghana's provisional 55-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, eagerly awaiting the final squad announcement.