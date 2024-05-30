6 hours ago

The Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAAJ), a public accountability and social justice interest group has called for the dismissal of the Dircetor General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Mr Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo in relation to the sale of the SSNIT hotels to Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong.

“The forum says it has noted with an alarming concern the ‘total disregard and disrespectful conduct’ of Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo who is also the son of the former Senior Minister and current Senior Advisor to the President of Ghana regarding “the on-going questionable and disputed sale of some SSNIT hotels” to Mr. Bryan Acheampong.

The Forum notes that the Director General of SSNIT and SSNIT have since been aware of the petition against the sale of the said hotels to CHRAJ filed by the Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) as acknowledged by SSNIT in its own statement of response to Hon Okudzeto on 19th May, 2024 which stated in paragraph 13 that: ‘Given the impending investigation by CHRAJ, Managemt of SSNIT will not comment further, SSNIT will cooperate fully with CHRAJ through out its investigation process’.

“We also note that on the 20th of May, 2024, Ghana’s organized labour who are the major contributors to SSNIT led by Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of TUC and the Head of CLOGSAG, Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo organized an urgent press conference to condemn the said atrocious efforts by SSNIT to sell the hotels to the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Bryan Acheampong and called for the immediate cessation of the sale or risk the ‘mother of all strikes’. Several other nation interests minded persons including civil society groups and anticorruption crusaders have equally called for the abolishing of this deadly deal and for it to be immediately aborted. The Forum for Accountability and Justices however learned with extreme disappointment that Mr. Osafo-Maafo has defied the pendency of the case before CHRAJ and the many calls to halt the process of the sale, and has rather continued to fast truck the completion of the tainted process for the inordinate sale of state property to a government official.”

FAAJ says it has gathered that ever since Mr. Osafo-Maafo was sent to occupy the position of Deputy Director-General in charge of Investment & Development up till “his questionable promotion to the SSNIT top position after his former Boss was unexpectedly removed by President Akuffo Addo, he has been preoccupied, concentrated and leading the process of selling off the SSNIT hotels at all cost to his party cronies despite the alleged irregularities and unconstitutional processes involved in same and which has become a subject of enquiry before a competent state investigating body. The disrespectful disregard for the demands of the workers of Ghana who the state is holding SSNIT in their trust and the snubbing of CHRAJ’s investigations by Mr. OsafoMaafo smacks of a predetermined “Agyapadee” like- fashion to capture the state of SSNIT as part of a grand scheme of state-capture at all cost and MUST be resisted by the BOLD BLOOD and TOIL of all well-meaning Ghanaians.

“The Forum therefore calls on the appointing authorities to dismiss Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafa-Maafo as the SSNIT Director General with immediate effect and to stop the continuous efforts by SSNIT to sell the hotels against the interest of the people of Ghana.

“Whiles we count on the President not to embolden the perceived “Clearing Agent” tag by refusing to act on our call and that being echoed by many well-meaning Ghanaians in the interest of accountability and justice, we serve notice of our intention to contribute and collaborate with all individuals and groups to engaged in series of serious demonstration to demand for Accountability and Justice in the name and interest of our mother land- Ghana.”