A parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Michael Kojo Kyeremanteng, founder of C4C Homeopathic Hospital, is urging party supporters to support his bid to lead the party in the Asikuma-Odobeng Brakwa constituency.

Dr. Kyeremanteng said that the people of Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa have been denied the needed development for years, and that constituents should support his bid to become the Member of Parliament.

The medical practitioner indicated that he stands out among the potential candidates contesting, as he appeals to both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

“This is my hometown, and I have lived here all my life,” Dr. Kyeremanteng said. “But when I came back after 25 years, I realized that most of the things that existed during that time still exist and have not changed. Lack of development, unemployment, and other challenges are high in the enclave, hence my desire to represent the constituency and change the narrative.”

Dr. Kyeremanteng noted that he is unique among all the other candidates who will be contesting. He has completed a CHPs compound for a community, fixed roads, attended to the basic needs of constituents, and even built a KG block to serve the needs of his people.

He intends to create more jobs for the youth of the area, as he believes that the lack of jobs has pushed most youth into engaging in criminal activities.

“Unemployment has been the biggest challenge in the constituency, pushing most of the youth to engage in a lot of negative vices,” the aspirant said. “But my tenure will see to the creation of jobs.”

Dr. Kyeremanteng met with some constituents and delegates, and presented them with some items, including sewing machines, to support young entrepreneurs.

Source: citifmonline